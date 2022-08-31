Khimji Jewellers launch an exclusive Shree Jagannath Pure Silver Coins

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV): Khimji Jewellers, one of the oldest and most trusted jewellery chain of Odisha has launched an exclusive "Limited-edition Shree Jagannath Pure Silver Coins" to commemorate the auspicious Rath Yatra celebrations. These coins depict Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Debi Subhadra on one side, and Shree Mandir on the other side; weighing 20 grams each. The coins are available across all stores of Khimji Jewellers.

The jewellery chain has also unveiled 'The Vaikuntha Collection'; an exclusive range of Pure Gold Pendants depicting Lord Jagannath's 12 eternal forms, for the Lord's devotees to keep the divine form close to their heart. Additionally, Khimji Jewellers has recently launched "The Asthavinayak Collection" an exclusive range of pure gold pendant in exquisite, hand crafted designs with gemstone depicting Lord Ganesha's 12 eternal forms for the Lord devotees to keep the divine form close to their heart.

Established by Khimji Dayabhai in the year 1936, Khimji Jewellers is now an epitome of trust in Odisha. The entrepreneurial odyssey of Dayabhai Khimji started with his first store in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj District in the very year the state of Odisha was formed. With his utter passion for jewellery craft and a vision beyond business, Khimji Dayabhai started writing new chapters in the jewellery industry of Odisha in terms of exquisite designs, detailed craftsmanship and purity. In the ensuing journey, Khimji Dayabhai overcame adversities like the World War II, and the Gold Control Act that banned manufacturing of any jewellery of more than 14 Carat. He remained steadfast to his ethics of purity and quality, leading to pioneering of the 'KD 22K Mark', which became the standard of purity.

After this achievement, Khimji Dayabhai expanded his presence to Bhubaneswar to take forth his vision beyond boundaries and came up with the first jewellery store of Bhubaneswar in the year 1984. Maintaining his truthfulness in offering best quality jewellery to its customer, Khimji Dayabhai and his sons came up with their first multilevel store in Bhubaneswar in 1999. Achieving one milestone after another, within two years of opening its showroom in Bhubaneswar, Khimji Jewellers got its BIS license to sell Hall Mark jewellery and in 2003 Khimji became the 1st jewellery brand in Eastern India to sell 100% BIS certified hallmarked gold jewellery and IGI certified diamond jewellery.

One of the biggest milestones was when Khimji Jewellers opened the largest, stand-alone jewellery store in eastern India spread across 20,000 sq. Ft in Bhubaneswar which turned out to be a big hit. Within a span of two years, Khimji Jewellers opened another large store in the silver city Cuttack; followed by the largest jewellery store in western Odisha, in the steel city of Rourkela in 2013. In the following years, the brand opened one of the largest jewellery store in South Odisha in Berhampur in 2017; and the largest jewellery store in Jharsuguda in 2021. Currently, Khimji Jewellers is the largest jewellery chain in Odisha with its 7 mammoth stores across major cities of Odisha; including two in Bhubaneswar.

Today, the name Khimji Jewellers has become synonymous with the finest in jewellery. Beyond jewellery, it has grown into a multi-sphere enterprise, encompassing automotive, real estate, finance and many more. Khimji's legacy has been earnestly carried forward by his next generations and lives on the trust of its esteemed customers all across Odisha and beyond. This Story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

