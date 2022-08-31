India's core sector growth slips to 4.5 per cent in July

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to 4.5 per cent in July as compared to 9.9 per cent recorded in the same month last year, as per the government data released on Wednesday. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 4.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The production of Coal, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity and Cement industries increased in July 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. The index of core industries measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.4 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 26.6 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 11.3 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 5.7 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 2.1 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.3 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.1 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. However, the production of crude oil and natural gas declined during the month when compared with the same month of the last year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.8 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 0.3 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 3.5 per cent during April to July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year. (ANI)

