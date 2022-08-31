Left Menu

SpiceJet posts Rs 789 crore net loss in June qtr; plans to raise $200 mn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:38 IST
SpiceJet posts Rs 789 crore net loss in June qtr; plans to raise $200 mn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a widening of net loss to Rs 789 crore for the three months ended June, mainly hit by high fuel prices and a fall in the rupee.

The low-cost carrier, which has been facing turbulent times, had a net loss of Rs 729 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

''Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,478 crore as against Rs 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year,'' the airline said in a release.

For the quarter ended March 2022, the airline posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore. In the year-ago period, it had a net loss of Rs 235.3 crore.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the industry has been witnessing one of the most severe operating environment in the recent past which impacted the progress and recovery made in Q3FY2022.

''We are optimistic about our future and our continued recovery and in order to achieve our future plans the board has mandated fresh capital issuance and the Company will be shortly engaging with investment bankers for a potential raise of up to USD 200 million,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022