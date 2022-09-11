Left Menu

IG International eyeing three more JVs in FY23 for growing cherries, melons, pineapples in India

Fresh fruits importer IG International is planning three more joint ventures for growing cherries, melons and pineapples in the country in the next 2-3 quarters, a senior company executive has said.In this financial year we have already formed over 10 JVs to grow horticulture produce and produce quality seeds in the country. We expect to begin selling outside our ecosystem from next financial year, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:08 IST
Fresh fruits importer IG International is planning three more joint ventures for growing cherries, melons and pineapples in the country in the next 2-3 quarters, a senior company executive has said.

''In this financial year we have already formed over 10 JVs to grow horticulture produce and produce quality seeds in the country. Going forward we have three more -- cherries, melons and pineapple in the pipeline. We are in discussions and we expect to conclude in the next 2-3 quarters,'' IG International director single family office Tarun Arora told PTI over phone.

For these three JVs (Joint Ventures), the company has identified areas in north Karnataka for melons, Uttrakhand, Kashmir or Arunachal Pradesh for cherries and Kerala for pineapple, he added.

''As soon as our joint venture partner agrees, then immediately we can actually go out and scout for land in these areas. This will result in a combination of company-owned land as well as collaboration with farmers, Arora explained.

By the end of this financial year, IG International is looking at 2,200 acres of crop planting, a combination of ownership and collaboration with farmers for all its projects, said Arora.

''We have a goal of reaching 10,000 acres crop planning in the next 3-5 years (FY26),'' he added.

Further, talking about the seed business, Arora said, through technology the company aims to produce best quality seeds and sell in India and overseas as well.

''We have already begun working on it for ourselves. In fact, most of our common needs for all our ecosystems are being generated through our own laboratory and our own nurseries. We expect to begin selling outside our ecosystem from next financial year,'' he added.

