Abu Dhabi royal-owned company reviving plans for dollar sukuk

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:11 IST
The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid al-Nahyan LLC (PD) is reviving plans to sell U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, bank documents showed on Monday. PD, a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, last year pulled a $350 million sukuk after launch and ahead of pricing.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Kamco Investment Company, KFH Capital, Mashreqbank and Warba Bank are arranging the planned benchmark sukuk sale.

