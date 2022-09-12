RAW ATH LEAN, One of its kind sports arena opens its door in South Mumbai

Mumbai: RAW ATH LEAN, a one of its kind sports arenas, opens its doors in South Mumbai. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, RAW ATH LEAN believes in revamping the way fitness is looked at by providing a holistic wellness approach to its consumers. With coaches as old as 85 years of age, RAW ATH LEAN models itself on a 38-year-old training regime that used to happen only to train national/International sports personalities. With a strong belief that endurance and stamina are built by time and not just by lifting weights. RAW ATH LEAN ensures that the stamina built, goes on till the age of 60.

Talking about the Founder and CEO Captain Kawaldeep Singh, an Air force pilot by profession says”Our activities are gender specific and we ensure high-quality training where the person is not only able to achieve high body performance but also\\spectacularand attractive looks”. For a better-looking you and a more effectively body performance,Raw provides training for ten different body systems, including the immune system, the respiratory system, the endocrine system, the digestive system, the reproductive system, the circulatory system, the musclesystem, the skeletal system, and the lymphatic system. Let us rethink the way we have been training and focus on building a better tomorrow for our body. About RAW ATH LEAN RAWATH LEAN is organic training & lifestyle from the pre-1938 era. A distinctive and natural movement which aims to bring people closer to everything organic. Combined with an organic lifestyle, RAW ATH LEAN focuses on having a diet which includes plant-based food.

