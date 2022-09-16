Left Menu

IICA and IIM Jammu sign MoU to synergise academic, research and executive education programmes

Shri Praveen Kumar, apprised that the two institutions have their own strengths that can be synergized to create win-win academic, research and executive education programmes.

Updated: 16-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:17 IST
The MoU also provides for IIM Jammu recognising IICA as a research centre for the purpose of conducting doctoral degree (PhD) and post-doctoral fellowship. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu was signed here today at IICA Campus, Manesar. The MoU was signed by Shri Praveen Kumar, DG & CEO, IICA and Prof. B. S. Sahay Director, IIM Jammu, on behalf of their respective institutions.

Shri Praveen Kumar apprised that the two institutions have their own strengths that can be synergized to create win-win academic, research and executive education programmes. The indicative areas of collaboration include offering long-term joint courses and award degrees, diplomas and certificates on contemporary issues at the intersection of business management and corporate affairs. Prof. Sahay explained about the strengths of IIM Jammu and how both institutions can benefit from this cooperation.

The MoU also provides for IIM Jammu recognising IICA as a research centre for the purpose of conducting doctoral degree (PhD) and post-doctoral fellowships. Joint seminars, conferences and workshops are proposed to be carried out in areas of mutual interest. Centre(s) of excellence on contemporary business management and corporate affairs issues may also be established. The MoU also provide for exchange of faculty to the mutual benefit of both institutions and exchange academic material and publications of the centre(s).

To commemorate this event Sh Praveen Kumar and Prof B.S. Sahay also planted mango trees at IICA premises.

(With Inputs from PIB)

