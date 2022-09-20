One injured as car rams into several vehicles in central Delhi, driver held

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:14 IST
A 19-year-old man was injured after a car rammed into his bike in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday, police said. After hitting the bike, the car hit several other vehicles parked on the side of the road, police said, adding that the driver, identified as Sudhir Jain, was apprehended from the spot.

The vehicle hit a two-wheeler following which Himanshu sustained injuries. His condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

The accident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage of the incident shows Jain's Fortuner car hitting the bike after which it rammed into three-four more vehicles. Jain was sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied that Jain was a member of his party.

''He was a member of Delhi BJP's Traders cell around 2008-09 after which he quit politics and stopped taking part in party programmes,'' Kapoor said.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

