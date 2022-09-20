Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
A Ukrainian strike on a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven people on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region.
The agency said the strike hit the village of Krasnorichenske in part of Luhansk region controlled by Russian forces.
