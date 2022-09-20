Left Menu

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities

Reuters | Luhansk | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:24 IST
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian strike on a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven people on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region.

The agency said the strike hit the village of Krasnorichenske in part of Luhansk region controlled by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022