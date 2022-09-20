Lava International Limited ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador * IPO-bound mobile device maker Lava International Limited has on-boarded Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador to endorse its smartphones category, the company said on Tuesday.

The home grown company is gearing up to compete in sub-Rs 15,000 segment with the launch of new smartphones and enhanced focus on after sales services.

''An inspiration to millions, Kartik Aaryan, a self-made man exudes energy, vitality and versatility and with his content projects progressive, innovative and challenging spirit, which aptly resonates with Lava's philosophy,'' Lava said in a statement.

Lava will soon commence a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan and the range of its smartphones, the company said.

The actor unveiled Lava's Blaze Pro smartphone priced at Rs 10,499. The Blaze Pro comes with 6x zoom and 50 megapixel triple rear camera. Built on Android 12, the smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. *** Alchemy Capital Management eyes Rs 500 cr from new AIF * Alchemy Capital Management has launched a new category III alternative investment fund aiming to collect Rs 500 crore.

The company was co-founded by late big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1999, along with Lashit Sanghvi, Ashwin Kedia and Hiren Ved.

The company has USD 914 million asset under management and serves around 2,650 clients as of August 2022, it said in a statement.

The Alchemy emerging leaders of tomorrow fund has a tenure of four years and aims to raise Rs 500 crore. It promised to deliver long-term capital appreciation, it said, adding, the fund's portfolio will typically consist of 20-25 stocks, chosen through a bottom-up process.

*** Turbohire raises USD 2mn from Pentathlon, Chennai Angels * Turbohire, an AI-powered recruitment automation platform, has raised USD 2 million in a funding round co-led by Pentathlon Venture Capital and The Chennai Angels.

Telangana Fund, Purvansh Holdings, and the Mumbai Angels and Hyderabad Angels, with Samir Khosla and Francisco Arcilla also participated in the pre-series A funding round as global strategic investors.

Founded in 2019, Turbohire claims to enable intelligent and on-the-go decisions among candidates, recruiters, interviewers and approvers reducing cost-to-hire by 65 per cent and time-to-hire by 78 per cent. *** Welspun Corp bags welded pipe supply order for transport of captured carbon * Homegrown Welspun Corp Limited on Tuesday said it has bagged a welded pipe supply order in the United States.

As part of the order, it will supply 1,256 kilometres of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes to transport captured carbon dioxide, Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) said in a statement.

''WCL...has received a significant order for a carbon capture pipeline project in the US. The order is to supply 1,00,000 MT (approximately) or 1,256 kilometres of HFIW pipes to transport captured carbon dioxide,'' it said.

According to the statement, the pipes for the order will be produced at the company's Little Rock plant in the US, and the order will be executed over 12 months from the date of commencement.

Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp Ltd, said, ''We are pleased to win this crucial order. The foray into the transport of carbon capture, hydrogen, and ammonia is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the new/green energy space.''

