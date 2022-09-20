Punjab extends deadline to apply for tube well electricity load enhancement till October 23

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for electricity load enhancement on tube wells under the voluntary disclosure scheme till October 23.

This is for the second time that the state government extended the deadline, in view of the keen interest shown by the farmers, said an official spokesperson of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

The VDS (Voluntary Disclosure Scheme) scheme was launched on June 10 for 45 days and the fee for load enhancement was slashed from Rs 4,750 to Rs 2,500 per BHP.

On July 23, the government had extended the scheme till September 15.

As of now 1.70 lakh farmers saved Rs 160 crore by availing the benefit of this scheme, according to a press release.

Exhorting farmers to take maximum benefit of the scheme, the spokesperson said those farmers who are interested in enhancing the load of their tube wells can apply for it till October 23.

