TVS Motor rolls out Apache RTR 160 2v in Bangladesh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:47 IST
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company has strengthened its product portfolio in the Bangladesh market with the unveiling of its latest motorcycle TVS Apache 160 2V, equipped with Antilock Braking System (ABS) facility, the company said on Wednesday.

Powered by Racing Throttled Response engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has a fuel-injected 159.7 cc single cylinder 2-valve air-cooled motor and also comes with Glide Through Technology platform.

The GTT platform is a torque assist system automatically increases engine torque when the rider wants to ride the bike at low speeds in city traffic, a company statement said.

''We are delighted to introduce ABS in TVS Apache RTR 160 2V in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is an important market for TVS Motor and we aim to provide cutting edge safety technology along with stylish and performance driven product to our consumers,'' TVS Motor Vice-President, International Business, Rahul Nayak said in the statement.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS would ensure that customers are always safe while experiencing pure performance motorcycling.

TVS Auto Bangladesh Managing Director J Ekram Hussain said, ''it is the most loved motorcycle and has been liked by consumers in Bangladesh for its unique aggressive style.'' ''The introduction of the ABS technology will ensure better safety for the riders. The stylish features, assurance of TVS brand quality, performance and now with ABS technology, this product will be a hit in Bangladesh market,'' he said.

