Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 06:04 IST
Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

France's President Emmanuel ​Macron said on Monday ​that he had ‌discussed with ​US President Donald Trump initiatives aimed at securing a moratorium between Ukraine and ‌Russia on attacks linked to the energy sector. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Macron said the two leaders had held a "very ‌good" and "very constructive" discussion on the conflict and agreed ‌on the need to help Kyiv strengthen its defences.

"We had a lengthy discussion on Ukraine and Russia, the need to help our Ukrainian ⁠friends ​more quickly and ⁠more strongly in terms of interceptors, because that is the key ⁠issue from a defensive point of view," Macron said. Without going into ​details, Macron said the two had also focused on the ⁠idea of halting strikes on the energy sector, a subject he would ⁠bring ​up when he meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday.

The French leader said helping Ukraine's energy ⁠system remained a priority as the war continued to affect security across ⁠Europe ⁠and he hoped progress could be made during the annual gathering of leaders at the United ‌Nations.

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