Garbage Eater, by BNB Yagya Machines Pvt. Ltd., facilitates hygiene for the sanitation workers for a Swachh Bharat

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sanitation workers are some of the most crucial yet underappreciated citizens. They work hard day and night to maintain the cleanliness of our streets and homes. In India, it's estimated that 1.5 to 4 million people work as waste pickers daily.

One of the biggest problems they face is the lack of proper sanitation facilities. Many workers are forced to use their bare hands to clean up refuse and sewage, which puts them at risk for various diseases. While some cities are starting to provide gloves and other protective gear, we must do more to keep them safe. So, how can garbage eater solve this problem?

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of the most renowned projects of the Indian government. They are putting a lot of effort into making India a cleaner place. However, an important question arises: How can we facilitate a hygienic method for our sanitation workers? Inspired by the Clean India Green India theme and the idea of liberating our workers from this massive problem, Amit Bhatia, from BNB Yagya Machines Pvt. Ltd., decided to create The Garbage Eater that would make the job of our sanitation workers easier. The Garbage Eater is a patented, made-in-India, vacuum-less litter picking machine that quickly and easily picks up garbage from roads and other surfaces.

It is currently being developed in Jaipur, Rajasthan in India, expected to help with the Clean India initiative and will benefit more than 5 million health workers. It can be utilized by public and government authorities for our sanitation workers. In addition, private property and business owners looking for more efficient sanitation and garbage management systems can also purchase it. How does the Garbage Eater have a significant impact on our Environment?

The current market only provides options for machines that are meant for cleaning wider roads and highways. What about the smaller streets and roads in villages? The methods used to pick up garbage are still done by hand, which is not hygienic. Therefore, five different size models of machines have been designed that can clean small streets and roads in villages. These machines will help provide a clean and hygienic environment for the country's people. By deploying garbage eater, female and male workers will also have substantial employment opportunities.

This machine is not only cost-efficient, but it also requires less maintenance. Plus, there is no fuel cost since it runs on a battery and no vacuum technology is used. In addition, it also controls pollution and plastic waste. The best part about the Garbage Eater is that it can be customized to fit the needs of different locations, which means that no matter where it's needed, the machine can be designed to work well in that particular area.

We all focus on enhancing environmental health; let's also take a step toward improving processes for the ones that contribute the most to it. Take a pledge to give our sanitation workers freedom from the unhygienic processes they have been following for ages. By providing them with The Garbage Eater, we can change their Jamadar Imagery to Machine Operator and help keep our surroundings clean. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)