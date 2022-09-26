Left Menu

Bombay HC gives Anil Ambani relief over tax evasion matter

The Bombay High Court has given relief to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in an alleged Rs 420 crore tax evasion matter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:26 IST
Bombay HC gives Anil Ambani relief over tax evasion matter
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has given relief to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in an alleged Rs 420 crore tax evasion matter. The high court has asked the income tax department not to take any "coercive action" against Anil Ambani till November 17.

The court has also stayed a prosecution notice issued by the income tax authorities to Anil Ambani for non-disclosure of the amount in two Swiss bank accounts. The income tax department had charged Anil Ambani with "wilful evasion" saying he "intentionally" did not disclose his foreign bank account details to the authorities.

A show cause notice in this connection was issued to him, reportedly in early August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022