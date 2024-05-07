Left Menu

Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill, Electoral Matters Amendment Bill signed into law

According to the Presidency, the two Bills will expand “financial resources for South Africa’s multiparty democracy, including support for independent candidates and representatives”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:14 IST
Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill, Electoral Matters Amendment Bill signed into law
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill and the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill.

In signing the two Bills, President Ramaphosa said: “In a year in which voters are presented with the greatest diversity of electoral choice, the legislation that is now enacted constitutes tangible, material support for a vibrant, competitive, open and equitable electoral system and democratic culture.”

According to the Presidency, the two Bills will expand “financial resources for South Africa’s multiparty democracy, including support for independent candidates and representatives”.

“[The] Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill…provides for a net movement of R290 million across functions and economic classifications in line with the requirements of the state.

“Furthermore, the Bill provides additional financial support to a number of departments and institutions, including R200 million to the Department of Home Affairs for the purpose of transferring the money to the Independent Electoral Commission for the Represented Political Parties Fund,” the Presidency said.

The resources in the fund are to be provided annually from the National Revenue Fund and expected to be distributed to political parties represented in both the national and provincial legislatures.

“By providing for this funding, the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill gives effect to the provision of Section 236 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, which directs that national legislation must provide for the funding of political parties participating in national and provincial legislatures on an equitable and proportional basis,” the Presidency said.

The Electoral Matters Amendment Bill, the Presidency explained, amends the Political Party Funding Act of 2018 to provide for the regulation of the private and public funding of independent candidates and independent representatives, among other provisions.

“The Bill makes consequential amendments to the Electoral Act of 1998, the Electoral Commission Act of 1996 and other relevant legislation, which arise from the introduction of independent candidates and independent representatives in the National Assembly and provincial legislature.

“In this context, the new legislation provides for independent representatives to receive funds from the Multi-Party Democracy Fund, which is also administered by the Independent Electoral Commission.

“While the Represented Political Parties Fund is resourced by the fiscus, the Multi-Party Democracy Fund aims to raise and distribute donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties. The fund will now include independent candidates,” the Presidency said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024