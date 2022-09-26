Alicon Castalloy Limited wins large, multi-year order from Jaguar Land Rover for eMobility Platform

Alicon Castalloy Ltd (Alicon) (BSE: 531147) (NSE: ALICON), one of the leading integrated manufacturers of aluminum castings in India, has announced that it has been selected by Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom to supply the eAxle Housing, a critical product for their eMobility platform. This component is an integrated eMotor and Transmission Housing.

The order win is a large, multi-million dollar order for deliveries over 5 years and is the highest ever order win from a single customer for a single product in the Company's history. The product will be manufactured at Alicon's facility at Pune, India.

This nomination showcases Alicon's strong brand image in the industry, its expertise in manufacturing critical and complex components as well as its competitiveness on the global stage. This order win adds to the momentum in the eMobility business, recently rebranded as Carbon Neutral, and validates its increasing global footprint.

About Alicon Castalloy Ltd Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) (BSE: 531147) (NSE: ALICON) is one of India's largest integrated manufacturers of aluminum castings. Headquartered at Pune, the Company amalgamates the best of European Engineering, Japanese Quality and Indian Ingenuity & frugality to serve a diversified marquee customer base across sectors such as automobiles, infrastructure, aerospace, energy, agriculture, defence and healthcare. It operates one of the largest aluminum foundries in India and has developed a robust and innovative product pipeline, spanning 16 segments. Alicon enjoys a global presence encompassing facilities at Shikrapur, Chinchwad, Binola in India, and Slovakia in Europe. For more information about us, please visit www.alicongroup.co.in or contact: Gaurav Agrawal Alicon Castalloy Ltd Email: gaurav.agrawal@alicongroup.co.in Mayank Vaswani / Mit Shah CDR India Email: mayank@cdr-india.com mit@cdr-india.com DISCLAIMER: Certain statements that may be made or discussed at the conference call may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Alicon Castalloy will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)