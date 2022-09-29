German regulator green-lights RWE, Uniper concept for LNG regasification terminals
Germany's network regulator said RWE and Uniper's management concept for floating LNG regasification terminals (FSRUs) chartered by the German government were in line with regulatory objectives for a transitional period until the end of March 2024.
"The FSRUs operated by RWE and Uniper will already contribute to securing gas supply from winter 2022/2023," Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement on Thursday.
"The companies' management concept complies with the regulatory framework for a transitional period," he added.
