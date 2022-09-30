Left Menu

Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists, justice minister says

Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced this week by Finland, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday. "We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here," Mehl said in a statement.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:01 IST
Emilie Enger Mehl Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

"We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here," Mehl said in a statement. Norway would station a helicopter with sensors as it now sees an increased risk of illegal border crossings amid Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two.

Norway, an EU outsider but a member of Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, has kept open its Arctic border with Russia where arrivals have recently risen to number a few hundred people a day.

