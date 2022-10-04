Army-officer-turned-Entrepreneur Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal Gets "Champions of Change - Haryana Award"

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal, Promoter Director of Innovision Limited and a 4th generation Indian Army Officer, presently also serving with the Territorial Army, has been awarded the “Champions of Change - Haryana Award” by the Interactive Forum of Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organization recognized by Govt. of India. Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal got nominated for this award because of his work done towards promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development, especially for his infallible and exceptional services in employment generation through various skill development programmes, courses and jobs offered through his venture Innovision limited. The award was conferred to him by the Chief Minister of Haryana ManoharLalKhattar in the eminent presence of His Excellency Shri BandaruDattatrayaHon’ble Governor of Haryana at Hyatt Regency Chandigarh. IFIE organizes the Champions of Change Awards in India every year for promoting Gandhian Values, Community Service, Social Development, Culture& Sports. “Champions of Change - Haryana” award is dedicated to the people who belong to the state and have earned a name for themselves and in the process motivated others to work for the betterment of the society. The selection of the awardees was done by constitutional jury members headed by Hon'ble Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman NHRC India and includes Supreme Court Judges, IAS, IPS officers and senior journalists. Lt. Col. RandeepHundal’s inspiring and courageous character has caught the eyes of many. He was commissioned into The Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry on 2nd Sep 2000. An alumnus of Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai he was part of Short Service Course (SSC) - 70. He served with JAKLI for 5 years and resigned on 01 Sep 2005 after successfully completing his tenure. On Oct 2011 Lt. Col. Hundal took commission in Territorial Army and is presently posted in Delhi. Lt. Col. Hundal has participated in various counter insurgency operations. Lt. Col. RandeepHundal was one of the few luminaries who received the award at the ceremony for his contributions in various fields. Some of the other prominent awardees included Karthikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, RajyaSabha, Padma Shri Deepa Malik Paralympics Indian Athlete, Padma Shri Kanwal Singh Chauhan - Indian Farmer, Mahavir Singh Phogat - Indian Wrestler and Senior Olympian Coach, VirenderSehwag, Indian cricketer, Neeraj Chopra Olympian Gold Medalist, Indian Athlete, Richa Sharma Indian playback singer, Yashpal Sharma Indian Film Actor, BabitaKumariPhogat Indian Wrestler, NituGhaghas Common wealth Gold Medalist - Indian Boxer, SumitAntilParalympian Gold Medalist and Murti Devi Co-founder Satv Ancient Superfoods P Ltd. Speaking on his achievement, Lt. Col. Hundal said, “I am heartily thankful to the jury for selecting and honoring me with such a prestigious award.” Sharing about his Post - Military Career, Lt. Col. Hundal said that when he learnt that Ex Servicemen, as well as youth of the region were struggling in finding good jobs, he decided to build a platform which would help them by imparting necessary training and re-skilling them where ever required for their second innings and thus making people employable. That is how “Innovision Limited” came into existence in 2007. The company today is a Rs. 200-crore+ venture and has its corporate office in Gurgaon. With its 55+ offices spread across entire India, we serve 500+ clients at 1000+ sites, have generated more than 20,000+ jobs for Ex Servicemen as well as youth of India. He further shared that, “Innovision is an active participant in the Skilling & Training arena in the state with 6 Training centers, wherein 10000+ candidates have already been trained & is in the process of training another 7000+ freshers and 25000 existing workforce.” Lt. Col. Hundal aims to expand the company and become a Rs. 1,000-crore venture by bringing 1 Lakh jobs over the next few years. He also hopes to make Innovision Limited the largest, reliable and the most efficient service provider in the country. A passionate Fauji by heart Lt. Col Hundal is recipient of many other national and state awards too. He was awarded with “Man of the Excellence - 2022” by Indian Achievers’ Award for his outstanding professional achievements & contribution in nation building. Recently, he has also been honored as “CEO of the Year - 2022” by Indian Achievers’ Award for demonstrating strong leadership qualities. In 2019 he was awarded “Security Entrepreneur of the Year - 2019”, a national award by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) & Association of Private Detectives (APDI). In 2013 he got “Young Security Entrepreneur of the Year - 2013”, a national award by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) & Association of Private Detectives (APDI). Under his dynamic leadership Innovision Limited was conferred with “Brand Impact Award - 2022” by Indian Achievers' Forum. “Best Large-Scale Private Organization - Training Program - 2019” by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). “Best Small-Scale Private Organization - Training Program - 2018'' by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). “Best Start up in Skill Development - 2017'' by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Lt. Col. Hundal is presently also nominated as President of All India Ex-Short Service Commissioned Officer’s Society (AIESSCOS) and Co-Chairman, Legislative and Licensing Committee at Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI).

