Left Menu

Sitharaman inaugurates CCI's western regional office in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:33 IST
Sitharaman inaugurates CCI's western regional office in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Competition Commission's western regional office in Mumbai.

Speaking at the virtual inaugural function, the minister emphasised that easier access for businesses to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is important for facilitating the ease of doing business, according to a release.

Now, CCI has three regional offices -- Mumbai (West), Kolkata (East) and Chennai (South).

The minister said that a pro-active CCI brings in confidence in the minds of people who want to access it for relief and will help people well prior to issues going out of hand.

About the rapidly evolving digital markets, Sitharaman, who is also in-charge of the finance ministry, stressed on the need to address the competition issues arising out of them, by benchmarking against best practices at the global level, as per the release.

At the function, CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said that in a country as vast and diverse as India, setting up regional offices has been a key step towards competition enforcement.

CCI's presence at the financial hub of the country will provide ease of accessibility to numerous stakeholders and augment advocacy outreach in this region, he added.

The minister also released a pictorial e-publication titled 'Competition Commission of India - A Journey Through the Years, 2009 – 2022' and the regulator's competition advocacy booklets translated in Urdu and Punjabi languages.

The booklets are already available in English, Hindi and 9 other regional languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022