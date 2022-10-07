S.Korea, U.S. to conduct joint maritime drills involving USS Ronald Reagan on Oct. 7-8
South Korea and the United States will conduct joint maritime drills involving a U.S. aircraft carrier in waters off its east coast on Oct. 7-8, South Korea's military said on Friday.
"We will continue to strengthen our operational capabilities and readiness to respond to any provocations by North Korea through joint drills with ... the U.S. Reagan Carrier Strike Group," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
