SC-constituted committee to camp in Puducherry to assess high accident rate: Minister

A high-level committee constituted by the Supreme Court will visit the Union territory on Sunday to carry out a field survey to assess the high rate of road accidents.

The committee had been visiting states and Union territories that report a high rate of accidents.

In 2021, Puducherry had reported the second highest rate of accident mortality (58 per cent), after Chhattisgarh (59 per cent).

''With Puducherry being one of the states with high cases of road accidents, the committee will camp here and assess the reasons,'' Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga said on Saturday.

She said the government has already enforced compulsory wearing of helmets for both riders on two-wheelers to ensure their safety and minimise fatal injuries in case of accidents.

The government was also planning to earmark specific time periods for the movement of heavy duty vehicles, the minister added.

''Further, we are considering asking school managements to rework their time so that the children do not have to face heavy traffic,'' she said.

