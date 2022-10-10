Zodiac Reprographics Carving a Niche in a Hugely Competitive Segment - Packaging

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Diwali, the festival of lights, not only marks a joyful family time for everyone but also acts as a seasonal revenue generation opportunity for business establishments of various types, especially those into the manufacturing of gifting products and packaging. With almost every entity wanting to shower Diwali gifts as a token of appreciation to their employees, they rely on packaging companies to execute their gifting ideas that will both delight the staff and also come as an auspicious brand promotion tool. Earning laurels for their meticulous professionalism since the 1980s is the Hyderabad-headquartered Zodiac Reprographics Private Limited, which has built a reputation for the way they cater to the precise expectations of the client without ever compromising on either quality or time-bound delivery. Its growth has been quite remarkable and has resulted in expansions within the sector. Having started with five employees, today its workforce is at 75, besides which it also provides indirect employment to several others. Zodiac Reprographics is a leading manufacturer of packaging products for the food and beverage industry. Driven by decades of proven presence in the industry, they provide a wide range of packaging solutions, from cartons to labels, and food containers to dairy containers. With in-house expertise, they offer manufacturing packaging solutions that are customized to the client’s tastes, irrespective of the product’s size and magnitude of the order. Commenting on their business module, Managing Director Jaideep Singh says, “It is a one-stop destination as we provide packaging solutions for all your needs, from boxes to labels. Our USP has been in making available quality products at competitive prices. In the industry for three generations now, the goal is to be up there at the industry’s pinnacle and stay ensconced. Our clients are our best ambassadors.” A notable client from among innumerable customers, who choose Zodiac, is Apollo Hospitals. They approached Zodiac with a massive order of 1.10 lakh boxes of chocolates bearing a personalized touch that was to be gifted to their employees and associates as part of their grand 40-year celebration since inception. They had tight timelines and high numbers. However, taking up the challenge, as they often do, Zodiac delivered within the deadline without any compromise on quality. The acknowledgement comes from the Apollo Hospitals’ testimonial: “We were hesitant when we gave Zodiac an order of 1,10,000 boxes. However, we were impressed by their portfolio and their work over the years. We trusted them with our brand and gave the order, despite all of us racing against time. Their team supported and assisted us throughout the printing process. Jaideep and Ajay with their dedicated staff executed the order to perfection and delivered it in time. We thank Team Zodiac for sharing our joy of completing 40 years and helping us touch the hearts of our members across the country.” On other verticals, Director Ajaydeep Singh said, “Zodiac Reprographics is renowned for its packaging expertise, especially labels and cartons apart from marketing collateral and branding products.” “We deal in products ranging from posters, leaflets, and brochures to envelopes and many more. Customers can approach us via Instagram: zodiacreprographics; LinkedIn: Zodiac Reprographics – India; Facebook: Zodiac Reprographics Pvt. Ltd. or on www.zodiacreprographics.in,” he states.

