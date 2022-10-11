Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Asia-Pacific airline traffic recovery to accelerate as rules ease -IATA

Asia's aviation recovery has lagged other parts of the world in large part because of China's ongoing border closures that have kept its international passenger numbers averaging only 2% to 3% of pre-pandemic levels, according to IATA data. The year-end traffic estimate is based on China opening its borders soon, though the actual date remains unclear, Goh said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Asia-Pacific airline traffic recovery to accelerate as rules ease -IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Passenger airline traffic in the Asia-Pacific region should recover to around 73% of 2019 levels by year-end as travel restrictions relax, up from 53% in August, the Asia-Pacific head of airline industry group IATA said on Tuesday.

"There is no mistaking I think the momentum is very strong especially with all major markets in the Asia-Pacific now open except for China," IATA Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, Philip Goh told reporters on a webinar. Asia's aviation recovery has lagged other parts of the world in large part because of China's ongoing border closures that have kept its international passenger numbers averaging only 2% to 3% of pre-pandemic levels, according to IATA data.

The year-end traffic estimate is based on China opening its borders soon, though the actual date remains unclear, Goh said. In positive news for airlines, Japan resumed visa-free travel for tourists on Tuesday, Taiwan will end quarantine for arrivals on Thursday and Hong Kong stopped quarantine last month.

International passenger traffic in the region was at 38% of 2019 levels in August, according to IATA, which estimates it will take until 2025 to reach pre-pandemic levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022