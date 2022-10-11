Left Menu

7th Edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Promising Note

Ahmedabad International Literature festival with the theme 'Humans, Nature and the Future' started on 8th October 2022 at Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad and concluded on the evening of 9th October 2022 with the message, humans and nature thrive in harmony.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:39 IST
7th Edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Promising Note
7th Edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Promising Note. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad International Literature festival with the theme 'Humans, Nature and the Future' started on 8th October 2022 at Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad and concluded on the evening of 9th October 2022 with the message, humans and nature thrive in harmony. The festival was opened by Dr SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.), renowned Hindi Films lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Padma Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, Australian Writer, Researcher and Multimedia Artist Kathryn Hummel and founder Director Umashanker Yadav.

In the welcome speech, Umashanker Yadav said that these types of festivals are cultural infrastructure of nations which work as a platform for emotional and creational rides to their citizens besides supporting creative industries. Sameer Anjaan in conversation with Ravi Yadav on range of subjects related to film songs and his life journey, said that he gets inspired by even a word or small dialogue from anyone during his routine life and uses it for creative purposes sometimes somewhere.

Noted Hindi Films actor, producer and author of the book 'Bachelor Dad' in conversation with Umashanker Yadav and Suhail Mathur talked about the thought processes and the joys and sorrows of being a single parent. He also expressed how his management degree is now being helpful in managing his films production business. The hall became extremely patriotic and proud when the youngest Indian to win the Param Vir Chakra, Capt (Hony) Yogendra Singh Yadav told the heroic story of winning Tiger Hill during Kargil war.

Renowned veteran Gujarati author, Dr Bhagwandas Patel explained the stories of the lives of tribal people living in remote rural areas. Wangthoi Khuman, expressed his views on Manipuri and northeastern literature in the session, Regional Literature. The content-rich festival saw around 80 speakers from across India and abroad spoke on a range of topics in more than 20 sessions. Sessions were enthusiastically attended by a large number of inquisitive audiences. More than ten books were launched including 'Decoding Life, SK Nanda' by Dr SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.) to encourage young and honour experienced authors. Sessions on Women's Writings and Children's Literature received a huge response from the attending audience. There was an overwhelming response to the Multilingual poetry recitation which included Gujarati, Rajasthani, Hindi, Urdu and English languages.

Festival Director Umashanker Yadav with the promise to keep bringing grander shows in the future, thanked Gujarat Tourism for being a Patron of the festival in this edition, GMDC for being Silver Sponsor, Ikon Barcode Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for powering the festival and Centre for Environment Education for being Venue Partner. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone associated with the festival. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022