Couple found dead at home

A couple was found hanging at their house in Shekhpur Kadeem village here, police said on Tuesday. Shubham (30) and his wife Sonam (26) were found handing from the ceiling of their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said. Both were married five years ago but did not have any child. The reason behind the act could not be ascertained yet and police are probing the matter, he said. Subham used to do painting work.

