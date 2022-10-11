Couple found dead at home
Shubham 30 and his wife Sonam 26 were found handing from the ceiling of their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said. The reason behind the act could not be ascertained yet and police are probing the matter, he said.
PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A couple was found hanging at their house in Shekhpur Kadeem village here, police said on Tuesday. Shubham (30) and his wife Sonam (26) were found handing from the ceiling of their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said. Both were married five years ago but did not have any child. The reason behind the act could not be ascertained yet and police are probing the matter, he said. Subham used to do painting work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement