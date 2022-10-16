Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF on terms of its programme -finance minister

Egypt has finalised a staff-level agreement with the international monetary fund (IMF) on the components of its programme, and will issue an announcement 'very soon', the country's finance minister said in a statement on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Egyptian authorities have agreed to finalise work to reach a staff-level agreement 'very soon', the multilateral lender said on Saturday.

