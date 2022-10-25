Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) in 75 Districts

To commemorate and celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) in 75 Districts to the nation today. Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, opened 8 DBUs as a part of these 75 DBUs launched by the Honourable PM. The 8 Bank of Baroda DBUs have been opened in Indore, Kanpur Dehat, Karauli, Kota, Leh, Silvassa, Vadodara and Varanasi.

All the services at the DBUs will be offered in a digital, paperless and completely secure manner. To cater to the needs and preferences of a vast cross-section of people, the DBU will provide services in two modes – 1) a Self Service Zone and 2) a Digital Assistance Zone that will provide assisted service.

The DBUs services being offered under self-service mode are available 24x7, 365 days a year. These services include cash withdrawals & deposits, account opening, opening of Fixed Deposit/ Recurring Deposit, availing Digital Loans, Passbook printing, balance enquiry, fund transfer and a host of other services.

Shri Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, ''In line with the Government of India's vision for a Digital India, the Digital Banking Units being launched today will help more people access digital banking products and services conveniently & securely and will play a key role in promoting financial literacy and financial inclusion in a digital manner. At Bank of Baroda, we have been on a digital transformation journey and this far-reaching initiative will ensure that the benefits of digital banking reaches citizens across the length and breadth of our country.'' About Bank of Baroda Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank's vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

