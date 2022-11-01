Left Menu

Hyundai sales up 33 pc at 58,006 units in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:18 IST
Hyundai sales up 33 pc at 58,006 units in October
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent increase in total sales at 58,006 units in October.

The company had dispatched 43,556 units to dealers in October last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 30 per cent to 48,001 units last month as compared to 37,021 units in October 2021.

Exports grew 53 per cent to 10,005 units as against 6,535 units in the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022