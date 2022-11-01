Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer

Agritech startup Otipy, a marketplace for fresh fruits and vegetables, has appointed Rohit Sood as the Chief Business Officer to drive the next phase of business expansion.

Rohit is a senior retail and e-commerce leader having more than 16 years of experience in setting up and scaling business at well-known retail & e-commerce companies like SPAR, Carrefour, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and JioMart.

''In his previous stint he was the growth marketing head for JioMart at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for demand generation for the JioMart B2C platform,'' the company said in a statement.

Otipy is currently serving more than 5 lakh customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. More than 20,000 farmers across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra supply Otipy with its produce.

Otipy is operated by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd. It was launched in 2020 by Varun Khurana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)