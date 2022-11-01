Left Menu

Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:18 IST
Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer
  • Country:
  • India

Agritech startup Otipy, a marketplace for fresh fruits and vegetables, has appointed Rohit Sood as the Chief Business Officer to drive the next phase of business expansion.

Rohit is a senior retail and e-commerce leader having more than 16 years of experience in setting up and scaling business at well-known retail & e-commerce companies like SPAR, Carrefour, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and JioMart.

''In his previous stint he was the growth marketing head for JioMart at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for demand generation for the JioMart B2C platform,'' the company said in a statement.

Otipy is currently serving more than 5 lakh customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. More than 20,000 farmers across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra supply Otipy with its produce.

Otipy is operated by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd. It was launched in 2020 by Varun Khurana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022