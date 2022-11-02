PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Musk outlines Twitter premium subscription plan for $8 a month - Morrisons to close more than 10 per cent of McColl's stores

- Emissions data reporting by UK government 'inconsistent', say MPs - Sunak postpones showdown with City regulators over proposed 'call-in power'

Overview - Billionaire Elon Musk said Twitter will provide its Blue services for $8 a month, in a bid to increase subscriptions and have the social media platform rely less on advertisements.

- Supermarket company Wm Morrison Supermarkets are set close above 10% of the 1,164 stores belonging to convenience store company McColl's Retail Group PLC, which would place around 1,300 McColl's workers at the risk of redundancy. - The House of Commons public accounts committee said the UK government's greenhouse gas emissions data is so badly reported that the parliament is unable to evaluate whether the public sector is on course to achieve its decarbonisation goals

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shelved his meeting with the Bank of England as the UK government has stayed publishing plans that would facilitate ministers to override City regulators, as MP Andrew Griffith says that the PM needed more time to understand the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)