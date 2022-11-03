Bikaji Foods raises Rs 262 cr from anchor investors

Manufacturer of snacks and sweets Bikaji Foods International Ltd has mobilised Rs 262 crore from anchor investors.

The company's initial share-sale is open for public subscription from Thursday and will conclude on November 7.

The firm has decided to allocate 87.37 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 300 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 262.11 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website on Thursday evening.

Eastspring Investments, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Government of Singapore, Nomura, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, WhiteOak Capital, Kotak MF, HDFC MF and Edelweiss MF are among the anchor investors.

The IPO will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of around 2.94 crore equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders. Both the promoters -- Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal -- are looking to offload up to 25 lakh company shares each.

Other entities that will be selling their shares are -- India 2020 Maharaja, Ltd; Intensive Softshare Pvt Ltd; IIFL Special Opportunities Funds and Avendus Future Leaders Fund I.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 285-300 a share, will open for public subscription on November 3 and conclude on November 7.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. At the upper end of the price, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 881.22 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Bikaji is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes and is a leading maker of packaged rasgulla, soan papdi and gulab jamun.

Going by the draft paper, the Bikaneri bhujia was given the geographical identification (GI) tag in 2010, since it is a popular cottage industry of Bikaner, providing employment to a large group of people in the region. None other than the registered users are allowed to use the name of 'Bikaneri bhujia' as a generic product.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue.

