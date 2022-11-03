Left Menu

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24 pc to Rs 7,043 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:44 IST
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24 pc to Rs 7,043 crore
HDFC Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 24 per cent to Rs 7,043 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

It had reported a Rs 5,670 crore net profit in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 43,927 crore in the said quarter from Rs 38,603 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, its net profit increased by 18 per cent to Rs 4,454 crore from Rs 3,780 crore a year back.

The total income (standalone) rose to Rs 15,036 crore from Rs 12,226 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income (NII) for the second quarter stood at Rs 4,639 crore compared to Rs 4,110 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent. Net interest margin stood at 3.4 per cent at the end of the September quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022