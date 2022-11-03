Left Menu

Sanofi India posts Rs 131 crore profit in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:56 IST
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore for the third quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the July-September quarter of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm follows a January-December financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 692 crore in the period under review. The same stood at Rs 754 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

The company said the results of the September quarter were not comparable with the same quarter last year as it had transferred its nutraceuticals business to Universal Nutriscience, enabling a gain of Rs 489 crore.

