Elgi Equipments registers Q2 standalone PAT at Rs 72.7 crore

Air compressors manufacturer Elgi Equipments reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 72.7 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30 this financial year, a company release said here on Friday.

The standalone PAT for the same quarter in the previous fiscal was Rs 56.9 crore, it said.

Consolidated sales for the second quarter this year stood at Rs 739 crore as against Rs 652 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2021-22, it said.

The consolidated PAT for this quarter was Rs 71.9 crore while the figures for the same period in the previous fiscal stood at Rs 51.6 crore.

The compressor business in the domestic market was close to projected numbers and business growth in Europe, North America and Brazil was strong and the Middle East, Africa, Australia and South East Asian countries are slowly recovering, the company release said.

The automotive business witnessed growth on the back of improvements in the Indian automotive sector.

