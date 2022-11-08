Left Menu

COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says

Updated: 08-11-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:49 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said the increase would include a 100 million euro donation to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation.

"This money needs to go to those hit hardest by climate change", he said. ($1 = 1.0011 euros)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

