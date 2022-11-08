Kautilya Academy is celebrating 20 years of success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI/PNN): The largest competitive examination facility in Central India, Kautilya Academy, is commemorating 20 years of its success. With humble beginnings, Kautilya Academy has grown to include more than 40 cities.

Currently, almost 10,000 students are studying in Kautilya Academy to prepare for competitive exams. Sriddhant Joshi founded Kautilya Academy in 2003 with experts of every subject under one roof. 18 pupils made up the first group at beginning. Because of the high quality of its education, Kautilya Academy's reputation spread quickly, and in its first year, about 250 students began to take its competitive exams.

More than 40 branches of Kautilya Academy now exist in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This has over 10,000 students studying for all competitive exams, including the UPSC, PSC, Civil Judge, and Banking. More than 40 IAS and IPS have come from Kautilya Academy to date. More than 5000 students were chosen for the same MPPSC, and they are now working in a various roles to benefit society.

About 37 students have cleared open Civil Judge exam among 135 seats. Under the direction of Kautilya Academy, students studying for competitive exams following the 12th grade also saw significant success in the same year. In the UPSC results announced in 2022, Mridul Shivhare became an IAS, whereas Deepak Dangi succeeded in the IRS. For eight years, Kautilya Academy has continuously produced top performers in MPPSC exams. A tremendous accomplishment was made by Kautilya Academy students who topped the MPPSC in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

