Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management plans Rs 150 crore investment

Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd plans to invest Rs 150 crore to bolster infrastructure at its facility in the national capital as the company expects larger cargo volumes in the coming months.

A part of Celebi Aviation, the company operates two cargo terminals with a combined capacity of 7,00,000 tonnes per annum at the Delhi airport.

Earlier, one of the two terminals was exclusively catering to erstwhile Jet Airways, which shuttered operations in April 2019. After the airline stopped flying, the terminal remained non-operational.

Last month, the company re-opened the refurbished terminal as it started handling cargo of the newly-launched Akasa Air.

Celebi Aviation forayed into cargo and warehousing services in 2009 with the setting up of Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt, a joint venture with Delhi International Airport Ltd.

''For Delhi (cargo facility), we have plans maybe to invest another Rs 150 crore depending on what kind of infrastructure improvement is going to be required from our side,'' Kamesh Peri, chief executive officer of Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management Pvt India Ltd told PTI.

''As of now, we are here to invest as per the requirement of the business and we are also keen and committed to invest in the future opportunities as and when they present to us,'' he said.

Further, he said India remains a market of keen interest and importance for Celebi.

''We would look at any opportunity that comes our way... and once we look at these opportunities from the point of view of operationalising it, whatever required infrastructure that comes along...we would be investing from our side,'' he said.

Apart from Akasa Air, the company is also looking for other customers to use the refurbished cargo terminal.

The company has signed a pact with dedicated freighter operator QuikJet to handle its flights. QuikJet is expected to operate its services with two departures and arrivals per day to and from Delhi Airport.

Two other operators -- budget carrier IndiGo and cargo airline Pradhaan Air -- have already commenced their dedicated freighter services from Delhi.

