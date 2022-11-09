EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise against steady dollar as U.S. midterm results roll in

Emerging market currencies hit seven-week highs on Wednesday against a steady dollar amid results from the U.S. midterm election, while the Polish zloty slipped against the euro ahead of a likely interest rate hike by the central bank.

The dollar was flat with early poll results suggesting U.S. Republicans looked set to take control of the House of Representatives, while the Senate results were too close to call. Some analysts view likely Congressional gridlock as a slight negative for the dollar if it limits fiscal spending.

"Typically, the U.S. midterm elections have an immediate impact of raising U.S. equities, thus lowering the greenback. For now, it is clear that EM Asian currencies are taking a breather from the onslaught of USD strength," said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies extended gains for the fourth straight session, while stocks rose 0.5%, looking to mark gains for the seventh session in eight.

The Chinese yuan rose 0.1% after two days of losses, while the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit firmed more than 1% each. The South African rand stayed close to one-month highs, while Mexico's peso was flat.

Markets also await U.S. inflation data due on Thursday, which will be closely watched for hints on whether the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive tightening stance. "If an upside surprise in the CPI release fails to provide a fresh tailwind to the dollar, then the days of uncontested dollar strength may be over. This has introduced.. interest among the EM currencies in the last few weeks."

Leading losses in central Europe, the Polish zloty slipped 0.3% against the euro, moving further away from near three-month highs hit earlier this week. The central bank was seen hiking the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% on Wednesday as analysts bet that forecasts of rising inflation will outweigh fears over slowing growth. This comes after the bank held the rate unchanged last month, surprising markets.

While some analysts note the possibility of a another pause this month, commentary followed by the decision is seen remaining dovish in either case. On Tuesday, Romania's central bank had hiked by a less than expected 5 bps, leaving the currency 0.2% weaker. The leu was flat on Thursday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

