DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

** SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in discussion on inflation, monetary policy, and global macroeconomic conditions before virtual fireside chat hosted by the European Economics & Financial Centre. - 1600 GMT MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño virtually participates in the 2022 UBS European Conference - 1000 GMT NEW YORK CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives honoree remarks before the Pace Celebrates Downtown Changemakers event organized by Pace University, in New York. - 2335 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Silvana Tenreyro: Keynote speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT. AMSTERDAM - Fireside chat with Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), at a seminar organised by De Nederlandsche Bank – 1200 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the event "Responsible Leaders" organized by Fundación SERES – 1130 GMT PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT ZURICH - Board Member of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Andrea Maechler speaks at Annual Meeting of Swiss Financial Institute - 1230 GMT LJUBLJANA - Roundtable discussion with Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the eCB, at Bank of Slovenia - 1300 GMT HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT. HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum on the evolution of Canadian labour markets – 1710 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LISBON - Portugal's finance minister Fernando Medina speaks to lawmakers in Parliament on 2023 budget. - 1500 GMT VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann speaks at an economic reports' club. - 0900 GMT GIRONA, Spain - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos takes part in a debate of the Economics Meeting in S'Agaró, Girona: "Economic consequences of the war in Ukraine" – 1600 GMT FRANKFURT - Lunch talk by Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank Fabio Panetta at Italian Institute for International Political Studies – 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers keynote speech speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A at XXVII Encuentro de Economía en S'Agaró organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme - 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C. - 1600 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 NEW YORK CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams serves as moderator and participates in a discussion before the Economic Club of New York 115th Anniversary Celebration Dinner, in New York. - 2330 GMT OTTAWA - The Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking Opens in a new window, which will take place both in person and online, is being organised by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the European Central Bank (To Nov 15) OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give opening remarks at the Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking - 1230 GMT TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives keynote before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two closing address­es at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo - 0300 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 NEW YORK CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before hybrid 2022 U.S. Treasury Market Conference organized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Joint Member Agencies), in New York. - 1450 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the annual convention of the Financial Markets Association (AMF) – 1300 GMT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 ** MINNEAPOLIS , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a town hall discussion before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2022 Economic Summit: Time for a Bold Agenda, in Minneapolis, Minn. - 1745 GMT ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on 2022 accomplishments of the Metro Atlanta Chamber before the Metro Atlanta Chamber 2022 Annual Meeting, in Atlanta, Ga. - 1230 GMT LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. BRISTOL, United Kingdom - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks at Bristol Festival of Economics on 'What Next for Central Banks' - 1230 GMT CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago hosts online event, "Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy: Celebrating the Contributions of Charlie Evans," in Chicago, Ill. - 2100 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before hybrid 2022 Financial Stability Conference: "Frontier Risks, a New Normal, and Policy Challenges" co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research - 1440 GMT MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall 2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 LONDON - Bank of England MPC's Jonathan Haskel takes part in a panel discussion on fiscal policy and the role of the state, hosted by the Centre for European Reform - 1715 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives lecture, "From Academia to the FOMC: The Journey of One Fed President" before the Southern Economic Association Annual Meeting, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 1845 GMT TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of bank of Canada, will do a Fireside Chat on Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system – 1700 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

