Genus Power Infrastructures posts Rs 6.52 crore consolidated net profit in Q2

Genus Power Infrastructures on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.52 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 223.20 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 176.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)