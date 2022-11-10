Genus Power Infrastructures posts Rs 6.52 crore consolidated net profit in Q2
10-11-2022
Genus Power Infrastructures on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 6.52 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 223.20 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 176.93 crore in the same period a year ago.
