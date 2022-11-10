IMF's Georgieva: Biggest challenge for central bankers is inflation

The biggest challenge facing central bankers now is bringing inflation down, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a conference on Thursday.

Georgieva urged policymakers to adopt targeted measures to alleviate rising food and fuel prices, while avoiding steps that could fuel inflation or sidetrack monetary policy.

First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said the strengthening dollar, now at its highest level in over 20 years, also posed a big challenge in the current environment, and there was no scope for missteps.

