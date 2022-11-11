Union Bank of India secures 2nd Rank in EASE reforms

Union Bank of India is ranked 2nd as per the report on EASE Reforms Index for Q1 FY 2022-23 by Indian Banks' Association (IBA). Union Bank of India is the 2nd Best Bank in adopting reforms prescribed for Public Sector Banks.

Union Bank of India has been doing well in areas related to enabling various digital journeys for customer convenience, upgrading analytics & big data capabilities for personalized offerings & proactive reach out to customers, adopting modern technology capabilities for integrated banking experience, collaborative banking for higher efficiency, employee development and better governance measures resulted in Bank improving its rank up by two notches.

The performance of PSBs is measured on five themes under EASE 5.0, in which, Union Bank of India has set the benchmark under the two themes i.e., 'Modern Technology Capabilities' and 'Employee Development and Governance'. The bank has also achieved 1st runner-up position in theme 'Digitally - enabled customer offerings'. Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) is an initiative by the DFS (GOI) as part of the PSB Reforms Agenda and is currently under its fifth iteration which focuses on Enhanced Digital experience, Integrated and Inclusive Banking.

About Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India with 8729 Branches, is the fourth largest PSB after amalgamation in terms of business volumes. The total business of Union Bank of India has crossed 18 trillion for Sep,2022. Union Bank of India has been in the forefront in offering customised products with very competitive pricing. The Bank has also taken up lot of digital initiatives to empower its customers with ease of doing business with the Bank. In the recent EASE rankings released by DFS, Union Bank of India has improved upon its performance under various parameters, which the Bank attributes to its highly motivated workforce coupled with cutting-edge technology initiatives adopted.

