Left Menu

Union Bank of India secures 2nd Rank in EASE reforms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 10:13 IST
Union Bank of India secures 2nd Rank in EASE reforms
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UnionBankTweets)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Bank of India is ranked 2nd as per the report on EASE Reforms Index for Q1 FY 2022-23 by Indian Banks' Association (IBA). Union Bank of India is the 2nd Best Bank in adopting reforms prescribed for Public Sector Banks.

Union Bank of India has been doing well in areas related to enabling various digital journeys for customer convenience, upgrading analytics & big data capabilities for personalized offerings & proactive reach out to customers, adopting modern technology capabilities for integrated banking experience, collaborative banking for higher efficiency, employee development and better governance measures resulted in Bank improving its rank up by two notches.

The performance of PSBs is measured on five themes under EASE 5.0, in which, Union Bank of India has set the benchmark under the two themes i.e., 'Modern Technology Capabilities' and 'Employee Development and Governance'. The bank has also achieved 1st runner-up position in theme 'Digitally - enabled customer offerings'. Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) is an initiative by the DFS (GOI) as part of the PSB Reforms Agenda and is currently under its fifth iteration which focuses on Enhanced Digital experience, Integrated and Inclusive Banking.

About Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India with 8729 Branches, is the fourth largest PSB after amalgamation in terms of business volumes. The total business of Union Bank of India has crossed 18 trillion for Sep,2022. Union Bank of India has been in the forefront in offering customised products with very competitive pricing. The Bank has also taken up lot of digital initiatives to empower its customers with ease of doing business with the Bank. In the recent EASE rankings released by DFS, Union Bank of India has improved upon its performance under various parameters, which the Bank attributes to its highly motivated workforce coupled with cutting-edge technology initiatives adopted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022