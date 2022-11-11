Ircon International Q2 net profit rises 38 pc to Rs 174 crore

Ircon International Ltd on Friday reported a 38.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.94 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,305.87 crore from Rs 1,582.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Ircon International is a government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

