DCX Systems shares jump over 49 pc in debut trade

The shares of the company ended at Rs 308.80 on BSE, up by 49.18 per cent over the issue price.On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 287, a premium of 38.65 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:53 IST
Shares of DCX Systems ended over 49 per cent higher in their debut trade on Friday against the issue price of Rs 207.

The stock made its debut at Rs 286.25, registering a jump of 38.29 per cent from the issue price. The shares of the company ended at Rs 308.80 on BSE, up by 49.18 per cent over the issue price.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 287, a premium of 38.65 per cent. It finally settled at Rs 307.35 apiece.

In volume terms, 21 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE and over 3.62 crore units were traded on the NSE during the day. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,986.83 crore at close of trade. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of DCX Systems was subscribed 69.79 times.

The offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 100 crore. Its price range was fixed at Rs 197-207 a share.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing of a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, among others.

