Ujaas Energy loss narrows to Rs 5.12 crore in Q2

Ujaas Energy on Friday said its loss narrowed to Rs 5.12 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago.

The net loss of the company was Rs 79.47 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed. Total revenues dipped to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter from Rs 11.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

