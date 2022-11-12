Left Menu

Nayara Energy appoints Rajani Kesari as CFO

With her strong experience in business partnering, finance controllership, accounting, taxation audit across industrial, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors, she will lead the financial operations of the company, it said. Speaking on the appointment, Alois Virag, CEO, Nayara Energy said, This has been a remarkable year for Nayara Energy in terms of business and growth.

Nayara Energy appoints Rajani Kesari as CFO
Russia's Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy on Saturday announced the appointment of Rajani Kesari as its chief financial officer. She will be taking charge on or before January 2, 2023, the company, which operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat and over 6,600 petrol pumps in the country, said in a statement. ''With her strong experience in business partnering, finance controllership, accounting, taxation & audit across industrial, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors, she will lead the financial operations of the company,'' it said. Speaking on the appointment, Alois Virag, CEO, Nayara Energy said, ''This has been a remarkable year for Nayara Energy in terms of business and growth. Rajani Kesari's proven experience and track record of financial acumen, leadership and strategic thinking will help in aligning our financial agenda and benefit us in the next phase of our growth journey.'' Kesari is a chartered accountant and a cost accountant. She is also a Certified Public Accountant from American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, USA. She joins Nayara from Holcim group where in her latest role she was the CFO for Holcim India and Ambuja Cements, ACC Limited. She was also CFO for Asia Pacific Region. Prior to this, she was associated with Schneider Electric and Dr Reddy's where she held CFO roles for India, East Asia & Japan and Europe.

