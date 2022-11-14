Left Menu

President Murmu to visit Jharkhand on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:31 IST
President Murmu to visit Jharkhand on Tuesday
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday to pay tributes to revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will visit Ulihatu village, the birth place of Birsa Munda, the statement issued on Monday said.

On the same day, she will address a 'Janjatiya Samagam' at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh organised by the state government to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

In the evening, the president will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of the defence, and road transport and highways ministries.

On November 16, Murmu will address a women's self-help groups' sammelan in Bhopal before returning to Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022