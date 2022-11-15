Left Menu

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

During checking, the team seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.08 crore which was hidden in cavities made in their luggage, the sources said.In Chandigarh, a DRI team intercepted another Dubai-bound passenger at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh international airport and seized foreign currency worth Rs 44 lakh from him.In both these operations, the DRI recovered foreign currencies such as Dirhams, Euros and Omani Rials, the sources said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:01 IST
DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore was seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths from three passengers at the Amritsar and the Chandigarh airports, official sources said on Tuesday.

At the Amritsar international airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana zonal unit's team intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers, they said. During checking, the team seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.08 crore which was hidden in cavities made in their luggage, the sources said.

In Chandigarh, a DRI team intercepted another Dubai-bound passenger at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh international airport and seized foreign currency worth Rs 44 lakh from him.

In both these operations, the DRI recovered foreign currencies such as Dirhams, Euros and Omani Rials, the sources said. They said all passengers were from Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022